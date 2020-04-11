Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Slams 'Masakali 2.0' Yet Again, Calls It 'painful & Beyond Remedy'

Ever since Masakali 2.0 released, people across all fronts, Bollywood included, has been unhappy with it. The original song was composed by AR Rahman and became a country-wide hit after it aired in Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's Delhi 6. The new song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra slams Masakali 2.0

Popular filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra slammed the remix of Delhi 6's Masakali. Calling it ‘painful beyond legal remedy’, he said that it will probably be forgotten in two months. In an interview with a leading media publication, he stated that the original version of the song took one year to make, while the film took three. "Tinkering with it was avoidable and uncalled for…we felt the need to voice our concern rather than stay 3+silent. We decided to bring it out; put the paper on the wall.”, he said. The original song was composed by AR Rahman, written by Prasoon Joshi and performed by Mohit Chauhan. Masakali 2.0 has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

After Masakali 2.0's release, the original composer AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle to share a statement on the same. The composer said that it took sleepless nights, writes and re-writes to write the original song. With over 200 musicians involved, their aim was to produce music that can last generations. Sharing the link of the original song, AR Rahman wrote, "Enjoy the original"

About the original Masakali

Masakali is an iconic light-hearted number from the Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor starrer, Delhi 6. The lyrics were written by Prasoon Joshi while the composition of the song was done by AR Rahman. Masakali was sung by Mohit Chauhan which was one of the many key aspects of the song.

