Rakhi Sawant Comes Up With A 'solution' For Those 'worried' About NRC/CAA; Watch

Bollywood News

"Hi friends. Today I have an idea and it is beneficial for the country too. For all those who are scared from CAA and NRC...," Rakhi Sawant shared a video.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rakhi Sawant

While the nation is divided over the Citizenship Amendment Act coming into play and amid fearmongering over NRC, Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant has come up with her own solution for those who are worried they may have to 'prove their citizenship' or for those scared about submitting their documents.

Her video comes after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in an interview said, "I don’t have a birth certificate. I cannot produce one. Does that mean we are all going to be excluded? I do not need any reassurances that Muslims don’t need to worry. I am not worried." Sawant took to her Instagram handle and shared a video explaining her solution to this problem. 

Rakhi Sawant's Instagram post shows her music video co-actor is "Thanda"

Rakhi Sawant's Solution

She said, "Hi friends. Today I have an idea and it is beneficial for the country too. For all those who are scared from CAA and NRC, and believe that their grandfathers haven't left them the birth ceritficates, why are you worrying? I am there to help you. Don't worry. If you don't want to go from this country, so take a long hefty loan from the bank. Bank will prove that you are an Indian citizen and you won't have to worry about anything. So easy! Go quickly now and take a loan."

Anand Mahindra calls CAA 'inoffensive', says reaction to Act is 'difficult to understand' 

WATCH

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jaao lone lelo daro Matt NRC se🤪

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed the Parliament in December but has received heavy opposition from leaders of other political parties and has left the public divided. Certain states such as Kerala have already passed a motion to disallow the Act from being implemented in the State. "Let it be very loud and clear to our opponents that the citizenship law won’t be rolled back at any cost, irrespective of the protests," Amit Shah said over CAA, which enables the government to grant citizenship to non-Muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. 

Mamata Banerjee to walk the talk; will move anti-CAA resolution, after Kerala & Punjab

 

 

