Rakhi Sawant Dances To Sridevi's Song From 'Naagin', Calls It One Of Her Favourite Films

Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for the last few months because of her stint in a reality show and later, taking care of her mother who is currently battling cancer. The actor never fails to entertain her followers and recently took to Instagram and shared a video of herself, dancing to the song of one of her most favourite actors, Sridevi. She also questioned her fans about the casting of Naagin, if it was remade today.

Julie actor Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a video of herself dancing to the tunes of the popular movie Naagin, starring the late Sridevi. Her caption read, "I love #sridevi Ji one of my fav films is #Naagin if remade who should they cast - see and put ur choices in comment #rakhisawant." Rakhi used an app to morph her face into Sridevi's and posted the video on her social media handle a few hours ago.

Rakhi Sawant is just a few thousand followers away from reaching the one million milestone on Instagram and her latest video, dancing on Sridevi's song garnered close to 200k views within a few hours of posting it. While some fans and followers of the actor posted witty comments on her video, others complimented her as well. One user wrote, "Julie bani Naagin ðŸ", and another commented saying, "Wow! That's so amazing lots of love rakhiâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸".

Rakhi Sawant was recently in the news for her antics on a popular reality television show. The actor-dancer quit the show during the finale episode and took home â‚¹14 lacs in order to pay for her mother's cancer treatment. Rakhi has been vocal about the hardships she had been facing regarding money and her mother's deteriorating health. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her ailing parent from the hospital and asked her fans and followers to pray for her recovery. Rakhi's mother Jaya is currently admitted to the hospital and undergoing chemotherapy sessions, after which she will go ahead with the surgery. Rakhi Sawant even went live from the hospital with her mother in attendance.

