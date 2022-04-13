Rakhi Sawant Grooves To 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' For Alia-Ranbir Ahead Of Rumoured Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most awaited wedding is currently the talk of the town. The couple remained tight-lipped about their nuptials for a long time. However, their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji recently confirmed the couple's wedding with a new song Kesariya from their upcoming film Brahmastra. While the couple's pre-wedding festivities are set to start soon as per several media reports, Rakhi Sawant showered the couple with love in her own style.

A video of Rakhi Sawant is currently making rounds on the internet as she reacted to the news of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. As per the video, Rakhi Sawant was asked about Ranbir-Alia's wedding, to which she answered by dancing to the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge.

In the video, Rakhi was wearing a printed yellow coloured co-ord set and white shoes. She sang and danced to the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna and was accompanied by a friend. Rakhi also altered the song's lyrics as she dedicated it to the soon-to-be-married couple.

Rakhi Sawant showered her love on the couple and claimed they will look like a king and a queen at their wedding. Rakhi Sawant said, "Alia kya lagne wali hai Sabyasachi ke lehenge mein. Mein soch nahi sakti ki Alia tum kya hot lagne wali ho shaadi mein. Meri nazar meri Alia ko na lag jaaye, aur kabhi nahi lagegi. (Alia is going to look so beautiful in a Sabyasachi lehenga. I can't even imagine how hot she is going to look)". Rakhi Sawant further added Ranbir will look like a prince. She signed off by saying, "They will look like a king and a queen."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji shared a beautiful clip from the song Kasariya from his upcoming film Brahmastra. The director congratulated the couple as they are going to embark upon a new chapter of their lives. He wrote, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever. (sic)"

Alia Bhatt reacted to the post with a series of red heart emojis.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/@rakhisawant/Instagram)