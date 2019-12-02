Rakul Preet Singh On Fighting Criticism And Her Initial Days In The Industry

Rakul Preet Singh is among the few actors who has garnered a major fan following in a short period of time. She has been part of several successful films and has made quite a name for herself. She has also been part of the Telugu and Tamil industry.

Rakul Preet reveals she was body-shamed: 'I was told I had a generic face'

In an interview with a popular entertainment website, the actor revealed that she was often body-shamed and was told that she had a generic face. She revealed that at the beginning of her career she was often refused by many famous directors, whose names she doesn’t wish to take. She recalled the time when someone told her that she was talented and is good, however she has a generic face. Rakul Preet didn’t let these comments get to her and focused on what she felt about herself.

She said everything stems from one’s belief and the belief in oneself. This was something that Rakul Preet believes really strongly in, according to the actor herself. She further added that it’s okay for someone to not like her, as long as she likes herself. She said when a person accepts themselves however they are they win the battle right there.

Rakul Preet was last seen in Marjaavaan and currently has several interesting products at hand. She is expected to share screen alongside Kamal Hassan in Indian 2. She will also be seen in an unnamed project opposite Arjun Kapoor.

