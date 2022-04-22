Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On Prepping For Pilot's Role In 'Runway 34'; Calls It 'amazing'

Ahead of the Runway 34 release, actor Rakul Preet Singh opened up about essaying the role of a pilot and the preparation that went behind getting into the skin of her character, Tanya Albuquerque. Rakul, who appears as Ajay Devgn's co-pilot in the upcoming thriller, stated that she was under the guidance of a real pilot, who aided her in honing proper skills.

She shares, "My experience playing a pilot was amazing because I love my job for the reason that you get to play different roles and learn so many different things." The actor recalled undergoing cockpit training for about 2-3 days, where a captain instructed them how to use a panel as they shot in a 'real simulator'. She added," During the entire shoot, the captain was there just to make sure that we use the right button, and use right terminology while flying a plane so it looks authentic."

Rakul Preet Singh describes her prep for pilot's role in Runway 34

She further shed light on the sense of dignity that comes with the uniform, and how it changes one's body language and behaviour. "When you step into a uniform there is a certain sense of dignity that automatically steps in the way you walk, the way you talk, the way your language is, the way you react is very different from what a girl next door would. This is all that went into preparing for this role," she said.

Rakul also called Runway 34's script one of the best screenplays she has ever read, which made her jump to bag this role. For the uninitiated, the film is reportedly based on the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight, which had a narrow escape in 2015 after facing difficulties to land at the Cochin International Airport in the wee hours of the morning.

Apart from starring in the film, Ajay Devgn has also directed and produced it. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh also appear in important roles. It is slated to release in theatres around Eid on April 29, 2022.

