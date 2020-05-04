Rakul Preet Singh Says Rice Is Not Fattening, Shares A 'plate Full Of Happiness'

With another lockdown in effect, everyone is once again confined to their homes. While some are picking up new skills, others are brushing up the ones they already have. It seems that actor Rakul Preet Singh has also hopped on this wagon and is brushing up her cooking skills.

Rakul Preet Singh recently took to her social media to share a picture of her enjoying a plate of Veg fried rice. Tagging it as a 'Plate full of happiness', Rakul is seen dressed up in a black spaghetti top. The actor is fashioning a messy bun while she holds a plate of rice in front of her.

Busting the myth that rice is fattening, Rakul Preet Singh shared the benefits of eating rice in her caption. She also thanked one of her pals for her recipe. Rakul captioned the post, "Plate full of happiness ❤️ many of us think that rice is fattening! NO it isn’t . On the contrary, it’s the easiest form of carbs to digest for the body. It heals the gut which in turn helps in better absorption of nutrients. Most importantly it’s basic food and easily available even during lockdown. So eat simple, nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity ❤️❤️ @rashichowdhary your veg fried rice recipe is amazing." [sic]

It seems that Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying her lockdown to the fullest with her family. She earlier shared a video where she is seen playing a game of dog and the bone with her brother Aman Preet. Further in the video, the sibling duo also played a bunch of other childhood games they played as kids.

