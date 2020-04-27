Rakul Preet Singh Reveals She Has Been Single For This Reason

Rakul Preet Singh, who was rumoured to be dating Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati, recently revealed that they are not seeing each other and just good friends The actor in a recent interview revealed her reason for being single.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that whenever she would go and talk to boys, her brother would go and complain to her parents. She narrated an incident saying that she was standing beside a guy and two girls and was holding a plate of food. And once she got home, her brother told her parents that she was feeding that guy.

Her brother, Aman Singh who was also present for the interview, revealed that he used to do such things making her sister’s life miserable during school days. He also said that he regrets doing it. He further revealed that because of him, Rakul still avoids being in a relationship.

On the professional front

Rakul Preet Singh has a list of films in her kitty. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film is directed by S. Shankar. It is reported that the actor will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Nithiin, which will be helmed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti. It is also reported that the actor hasn’t starred in a Telugu film for a long time and fans are rooting to see her on the big screen.

