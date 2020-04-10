Rakul Preet Singh Will Win Over Your Hearts With These Candid Photos

Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyaan alongside Himansh Kohli. She has been gaining a huge fan following ever since she stepped into the industry. Fans often admire her for her outfit choices and sense of styling. The actor has an amazing Instagram feed filled with beautiful pictures. Take a look at some of her candid pictures here:

Rakul Preet Singh's photos that give you a candid vibe

In one of the pictures posted by Rakul Preet Singh, she is seen dressed up in a blue dress. The dress has a deep v-neck fit and a singlet sleeve styling. With open hair, Rakul looks stunning as she candidly poses for a picture.

For one of brand shoots, the actor dressed up in a modernised pantsuit. With a leopard print, the outfit was pink in colour and had a set of baggy trousers from the same print. With open hair, she paired up her outfit with a choker neckpiece. She posted a candid picture where her hair is covering a part of her face while she looks away from the camera.

For another one of her brand shoots, Rakul Preet Singh is dressed up in an ice blue tube top. She paired it up with a pair of joggers of the same set. Leaving her hair open, she completed the look with a pair of strappy heels. She posted a close-up candid picture where she is all smiles as she looks away from the camera.

From her vacation series, Rakul posted a picture where she is seen candidly sitting in her hotel room. She is dressed in a one-shoulder down white top and completed the look with a pair of blue shorts. With open hair and chunky white sneaks, she looks pretty as she sips coconut water in her room.

For one of her launch shoots, Rakul Preet Singh is seen dressed up in a ruffled white top and a pair of pink shorts. With a puffy ponytail, she topped the look with a pair of white strappy heels. She is seen posing candidly for the cameras in the picture.

