Rakul Preet Singh's Most Memorable Moments From The Movie 'Shimla Mirchi'

Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh have indeed proven to be among the most talented and influential actors in the industry. Both have now achieved enormous success and have made a mark in the film industry with their exceptional acting skills. Both appeared in the movie Shimla Mirchi this year, which is helmed by Ramesh Sippy.

It revolves around a family who takes a trip to Shimla. The movie is popular for its music and beautiful locations. Check out the best scenes from Shimla Mirchi below.

Naina thanks Avinash for helping her out

This is an interesting scene that takes place early in the film. The scene revolves around Naina wanting to open a Café and Avi helping her out. When Naina goes to find Avinash, she finds him asleep. He wakes up and thanks her for giving him the opportunity. There is also a hilarious moment in this scene when Naina asks Avi to call her by her first name instead of ‘madam.’ She also tells him that he can call her didi.

Avinash writes a letter to Naina

By this scene, Avinash has already developed feelings for Naina and intends to express his feelings but doesn’t know how to do that. So, he gets an idea from his friend that he should write her a letter. He then prepares a letter anonymously and places it in Naina’s office. Naina reads it and asks him to throw it in the bin. When he throws it, Naina asks him to give her the letter back and chooses to keep it, which makes Avi happy. This scene is equal parts funny and wholesome.

Naina confronts Avi about love

This is probably the funniest moment in the entire film. Naina decides to meet Avi and talk to him regarding the several letters that he wrote. He meets Naina and is excited. Naina also seems quite excited and is unable to utter a word. And when he expects her to speak up about love, she does but instead tells him that it is her mom who is in love with him and not her.

