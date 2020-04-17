Here Are Rakul Preet Singh's Upcoming Movies That You Need To Check Out

Rakul Preet has certainly come a long way. She made her debut in the movie Yaariyan in 2014. She has not only performed in Hindi films but has also left a great impression in the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. The actor has great plans for 2020 and the upcoming years. Let’s take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s movies in the coming years below.

A TBA film with Arjun Kapoor

According to reports, actor Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are set to appear in an upcoming film together. The two actors have come together for the first time for a film, which is reportedly an overseas love story. According to a media portal’s report, a large portion of the film with be shot in Punjab and Los Angeles. Check out the photo below.

Attack

Rakul Preet Singh is set to share screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham in the upcoming action movie Attack. In an interview with a media portal, John Abraham confirmed the news about the cast and crew. This upcoming action thriller is set to release on August 14, 2020. This will be the first time that Rakul Preet Singh will be working with John and Jacqueline. Check out the photo below.

Nithiin 28

Apart from Hindi films, Rakul Preet Singh is also popular in the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries. She is set to appear with Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier in the Telugu film Nithiin 28. This romantic thriller is going to be helmed by Chandrashekar Yeleti and, according to reports, it is set to release on December 25, 2020.

