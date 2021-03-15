Ram Charan Praises Alia Bhatt's Look In 'RRR', Wishes Her 'glorious Year Ahead'

Actor Ram Charan who will be seen sharing screen space with actress Alia Bhatt in the upcoming SS Rajamouli's directorial film RRR was in awe of the latter's first look. The Zanjeer actor took to Instagram and shared her first look while singing praises of the actress and shares how she adds meaning to the Baahubali director's vision through her craft.

Ram Charan praises Alia Bhatt's role in RRR

The first look of the actress showed her dressed in a traditional avatar in a green saree. While praising her skills and wishing her a glorious year, the actor wrote, "She adds meaning to Ramaraju's mission! Meet my #Sita, a woman of strong will and resolve. Wishing you a glorious year ahead Alia @aliaabhat!" The first look poster came after the actress shared an intriguing silhouette of herself, in which she can be seen praying in front of the idol of Lord Rama. Interestingly, the film is slated to hit the screens on October 13, 2021, and the team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot by April 2021. This is not the first time that Ram Charan was in awe of the acting skills of the Dear Zindagi actress. Earlier, he took to Twitter and praised Alia's acting in the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser that showed her playing a brothel queen who later became the queen of Kathiawadi.

Ram had appreciated her looks and wrote, "Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir! Great screen presence @aliaa08. Looking forward to the film." (sic) RRR will be bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainment. The cinematography is led by K. K. Senthil Kumar with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad and music scored by M. M. Keeravani. The star cast of the film also includes Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Ajay Devgn.

Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir!

Great screen presence @aliaa08

Looking forward to the film. https://t.co/NBJMTu9dJI #GagubaiKathiawadiTeaser — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently tested negative for COVID-19 and has resumed work after consulting with her doctors. Speculation was rife about Bhatt being diagnosed with COVID-19 after her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has been shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi with Bhatt, tested positive for the novel coronavirus early this week.