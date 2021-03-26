Ram Charan's 'RRR' Look Unveiled To Milind Soman's Health Update: Catch Up On Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Ram Charan's RRR look being revealed to Pakistani band Strings disbanding, many events made headlines on March 26, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Ram Charan's RRR look revealed

Ram Charan took to his Twitter to unveil his look from his upcoming period drama film RRR. He is seen aiming an arrow as he is surrounded by fire. Donning a saffron dhoti, Ram Charan has showcased focused expressions on his face. Sharing his look, Ram Charan wrote in the caption, "Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju".

Pakistani band Strings disbands

The popular Pakistani band Strings has announced its disbandment through a social media post. The band had a successful run in music for 33 years. In their social media post, they thanked their fans for their support. They also mentioned that even though Bilal and Faisal, major band members are announcing the split, they share a close bond.

Johnny Depp loses UK libel case

Johnny Depp lost the UK libel case that termed him a 'wife beater'. He had applied to appeal the verdict but he was unsuccessful. He sought a retrial as well wherein he cited that Amber's claims of domestic violence are a 'choreographed hoax'. His legal also tried to present new evidence.

Aadar Jain's 'Hello Charlie' song One Two One Two Dance out now

The makers of Hello Charlie have released a new song from the film titled One Two One Two Dance. The song sees a gorilla matching steps with Aadar Jain. They both are performing for the people in a Dhaba. The track is sung by Nakash Aziz.

Milind Soman shares health update after testing COVID positive

Milind Soman took to his Instagram to share his health update four days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He said that it is difficult to say from whom he contracted the virus as he has been taking precautions even while travelling overseas. He further said that he has taken the RTPCR test 30 times before.

Image courtesy- @alwatsramcharan and @stringsonline Instagram