Ram Charan's wife Upasana receives COVID-19 vaccine, shares feeling, message for followers

India showcased numerous bright spots in its battle against COVID-19, after becoming one of the worst affected countries in the world. After an impressive recovery rate of over 96 per cent and even bringing down the number of daily cases to around 10,000-mark from close to 1-lakh cases in September, the latest step in the fight was with the start of the vaccination process. While some Hollywood stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger have and Samuel L Jackson have already taken the vaccine, even numerous celebrities related to the Indian film industry have been administered the vaccine, latest being Telugu actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kammineni.

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni gets COVID-19 vaccine

Upasana Kamineni shared on Instagram pictures of the vaccination process as a doctor administered an injection on her arm. She was even seen sharing her delight with a thumbs up, while posing with the doctor and health workers.

In her caption, she shared that she ‘really felt proud’ getting vaccinated. She termed it as a ‘huge leap in the positive direction’ in the battle against the ‘trauma’ that 2020 had caused. Upasana also urged her ‘fellow frontline workers’ to come forward to get vaccinated. She assured them that one must not hesitate and that it was safe.

She also wrote that the government was doing a ‘fantastic job’ and urged everyone to 'come fight this pandemic' together. She also urged her followers to ‘stay safe’ and help ‘heal our nation.’

For the unversed, Upasana is the granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals founder Prathap C. Reddy and serves as an Executive Vice-Chairperson of the hospital.

She wrote she practically 'lives in the hospital’ and that it was her ‘temple.’

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar was among the other actors of the Indian film industry who received the vaccine. The Kishen Kanhaiya star had previously made headlines when she was administered the jab in Dubai. Recently she received the second dose and stated that she was done.

The Union Health Ministry recently informed that over 25 lakh vaccines have been given since the vaccination kicked off two weeks ago across the nation.

