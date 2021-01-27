Shilpa Shirodkar Receives 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine In UAE, Says 'I'm Done'

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share that she has received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine in the UAE. Shilpa, who received the first shot on January 6, shared a selfie and wrote, "Dose 2!!! I'm done."

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar is the first Bollywood star to get vaccinated against coronavirus. She received the vaccination in Dubai. Talking to PTI, the 51-year-old actor said she received a jab of Sinopharm vaccine

Shirodkar earlier in January asserted that she had no hesitation about getting vaccinated as she has complete trust in science. "There were no concerns at all in my head. I spoke to my family, my sister (actor Namrata Shirodkar) and they all encouraged me. We all have to get it someday. I have always been sure that I would get vaccinated once there would be clarity on it. I trust the system and I trust science," Shirodkar said.

But despite getting the vaccine, the actor said she will still not let her guard down against COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of over 19 lakh people globally since it emerged in China in late 2019. She urged others to continue to follow the rules and regulations from the authorities. "I believe the masks are not going anywhere for a while. We have to be extremely mindful and protect ourselves from the virus," she added.

Shirodkar said the vaccine rollout process in UAE is simple and well-organised as a person can just walk in and get the vaccination at the centre.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shirodkar is the elder sister of Namrata Shirodkar who won the Miss India pageant in 1993. But the siblings entered the entertainment industry together. The former pursued acting in Bollywood and the latter chose to model. Namrata was among the first ones to drop a comment on her post and wrote, "super cool" with clapping hands emojis.

Shilpa Shirodkar made her acting debut with the Ramesh Sippy film Bhrashtachar which starred Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. She then went on to star in several blockbuster films like Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam and Mrityudand. She took a 13-year hiatus after her 2000 film Gaja Gamini. She was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in Khuda Gawah. She returned to acting after her long break by starring in the Zee TV serial Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. She was last seen in the movie Guns Of Banaras. The movie is the remake of the 2007 Tamil film Polladhavan.

(With PTI inputs)

