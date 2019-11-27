The Debate
The Debate
Ram Gopal Varma Drops Teaser For Enter The Girl Dragon, Leaves Fans Impressed

Bollywood News

Ram Gopal Varma recently posted the teaser for his new upcoming film titled Enter the girl dragon, fans showed their appreciation for the teaser. Read ahead.

RAM GOPAL VARMA

Shortly after announcing Dadas of Hyderabad Ram Gopal Varma has brought back one of his most ambitious project titled, Enter The Girl Dragon. The director mentioned on his Twitter handle that this will be India’s first martial arts film. The teaser was released earlier today, which marks the 80th anniversary of Bruce Lee.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma: Here Are Four Of His Best Films

Enter The Girl Dragon teaser: fan reactions

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Drops The Second Trailer Of Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu

The trailer of the film seen some of the most awe-striking stunts and action-packed moves from debutant Pooja Bhalekar. The three-minute-long trailer depicted various aspects of her character’s life. Mainly comprising of her martial arts training and a blend of romance that blooms in her life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on

Also Read | Bollywood: A Look At What Inspired The Director Ram Gopal Varma

The trailer shows a very bold and fierce side to her character. She is seen punching and delivering aerial kicks to goons throughout the trailer. She has also performed many martial art moves in everyday clothing including a saree. The background music by Ravi Shankar is captivating and convey the thrill the movie is set to bring upon its release.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on

The film is an Indian and Chinese co-production. The international trailer for this film is expected to release on December 13. The trailer will be released in Bruce Lee’s home town of Foshan City in China.

Also Read | Doing Ram Gopal Varma's Film Changed My Life: Chandrababu Lookalike Prabhune

 

 

