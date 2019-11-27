Ram Gopal Varma Drops Teaser For Enter The Girl Dragon, Leaves Fans Impressed

Shortly after announcing Dadas of Hyderabad Ram Gopal Varma has brought back one of his most ambitious project titled, Enter The Girl Dragon. The director mentioned on his Twitter handle that this will be India’s first martial arts film. The teaser was released earlier today, which marks the 80th anniversary of Bruce Lee.

Here is the teaser of my most ambitious and my most emotionally connected film to date #EnterTheGirlDragon featuring the #BruceLeeGirl

@poojabhalekarofficial ..Its India’s first martial arts film and an Indo Chinese Co -Production https://t.co/JLKCMiajg1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 27, 2019

Enter The Girl Dragon teaser: fan reactions

Teaser is tremendous, starting run with horse marvelous - honestly teaser is mind blowing..., pic.twitter.com/q657x7IeoL — Kris Diva-Realtor (@krisdiva000) November 27, 2019

Wow....It's amazing, mind-blowing...

🔥🔥🔥🔥....🙏🙏🙏

No words...

Bruce Lee🔥🔥🔥 — Moreddy Anvesh Reddy (@ReddyMoreddy) November 27, 2019

Wow look at the stunts man 👌👍 feeling proud 🙌 — Harini (@IamHarini8) November 27, 2019

Marvelous Teaser 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — ADITYA (@RGVaditya) November 27, 2019

With so many kicks in one promo, I don’t know which one is my favourite but the kick in a Saree is an incredibly powerful image. #PoojaBhalekar is terrific - @RGVzoomin looking forward to #EnterTheGirlDragon - ‘Be water, My friend’ #BruceLee ki jai ho !!! https://t.co/1nG7smu0Ju — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 27, 2019

The trailer of the film seen some of the most awe-striking stunts and action-packed moves from debutant Pooja Bhalekar. The three-minute-long trailer depicted various aspects of her character’s life. Mainly comprising of her martial arts training and a blend of romance that blooms in her life.

The trailer shows a very bold and fierce side to her character. She is seen punching and delivering aerial kicks to goons throughout the trailer. She has also performed many martial art moves in everyday clothing including a saree. The background music by Ravi Shankar is captivating and convey the thrill the movie is set to bring upon its release.

The film is an Indian and Chinese co-production. The international trailer for this film is expected to release on December 13. The trailer will be released in Bruce Lee’s home town of Foshan City in China.

