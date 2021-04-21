Ram Navami: Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt & Other Celebs Extend Wishes, Pray For Well-being

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami that marks the birth of Lord Ram, several Bollywood stars extended their heartfelt wishes to fans. Amid the coronavirus pandemic though the celebrations that have turned low-key but that could not affect the enthusiasm of the people and stars who took to their respective social media handles to wish others. Actress Kangana Ranaut who fasts all the nine days of the Navratri took to Twitter and penned a heart-warming note while mentioning her devotion to Lord Ram.

Bollywood celebs' wishes on Ram Navami

Kangana said that Ram Navami marks ‘Ram Lalla’s birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian’s heart.’ Kangana’s post was a reply to the spiritual leader and founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru who too extended his wishes on the joyous occasion. Sadhguru spoke about the principles of Lord Ram that have inspired millions of people. Sadhguru also shared that Lord Ram’s ‘passion for the well-being of people was to a point of self-sacrifice.’

Today is Ram Lalla’s birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian’s heart, Tapasavi Raja who because of his karma will live on beyond this world. à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤µà¤®à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ #RamNavami https://t.co/PPZ9krvqL7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021



Apart from the Manikarnika actress, Shahid Kapoor also wished his fans on the special occasion while sending his prayers to the people. Sanjay Dutt also prayed for the well-being of the people and urged people to adhere to all safety norms and precautionary measures to protect themselves from the virus. “Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon.,” he tweeted.

à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤µà¤®à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¥¤ — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 21, 2021

Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon. ðŸ™ðŸ»#HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the occasion of Ram Navami is spent by reciting Rama Katha or reading stories of Rama like the epic Ramayana. Some devotees mark the event by taking the infant Rama's miniature statues, washing them and dressing them up, then putting them in a cradle. Some also organize social activities and community meals. Some mark the day by doing Vrata (fasting) this day.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/Sanjay Dutt/ Ram Navami/ Instagram)