'Ram Setu' Vs 'Thank God': Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn's Films To Clash On Diwali 2022

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are currently gearing up for their film Thank God, and the makers recently announced that the film would get a Diwali 2022 theatrical release. Although this news has left fans excited, this is not the only Bollywood film that will release on this special occasion.

Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role is also scheduled to hit the big screen on the same day, causing the two films to clash at the box office.

Thank God and Ram Setu to clash at the box office

Production banner T-Series recently took to social media to announce the release date of the much-awaited film Thank God, which will see Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The makers announced that the film will hit the big screens this Diwali and assured fans that the comedy flick would also give them a 'beautiful message'. The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 2022 but was postponed. Several fans took to the comments section of the post and expressed how eager they were to watch the upcoming film.

Apart from Thank God, another much-awaited Bollywood film titled Ram Setu will also get its theatrical premiere on the same day. Akshay Kumar, who will play the lead role in the film took to his social media account a few months ago and announced the wrap-up of the film, and also unveiled its release date. The film will clash with Thank God at the box office and will see Akshay Kumar play a role alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Ram Setu is not the only film of Akshay Kumar's that will see a massive clash at the box office. The actor recently announced that his film Raksha Bandhan, also starring Bhumi Pednekar will hit the big screens on August 11, 2022. He announced the news on Twitter as he wrote, "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours." August 11, 2022 is also the date on which Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha will release theatrically.

Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! ❤️#RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022.#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/nDVOgVz5vJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2022

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn, @akshaykumar