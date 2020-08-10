Ramayan Actor Dipika Chikhlia Shares Poster Of Her New Film 'Gaalib', Fans Shower Love

Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia recently took to her Instagram to share with her fans the poster of her upcoming movie. The actor also penned down details regarding the release of her film Gaalib in the caption. Many fans and admirers of Dipika mentioned that they were eagerly waiting to see her new film and also congratulated her. Take a look at her post and the comments it gained in the article below.

Dipika Chikhlia's Post

Dipika Chikhlia recently posted a snapshot of her new movie's poster on Instagram. The movie is called Gaalib and viewers can see Dipika embracing the actor playing her son in the film. Fans can also notice an Indian flag and a silhouette of some Indian soldiers in the background. The poster and the caption suggest that the movie is about a son going off to fight for his country.

Dipika mentioned in her caption how the movie will be based on a true story and also added that the film would have released in August but couldn't due to the current scenario. The caption read - Poster release of my film Gaalib This is a true story ...:) will keep you posted on the release date .This film was schedule for a release in August .... but we all know what went wrong .....:( #release#date#poster #gaalib #movie#hindi#terrorist #sad# hurt#mother#pain #son #tragic#life#corona#lockdown2020

Many fans and admirers commented on the post. One fan wrote - Super excited to see you on the screen Mam (emoji) ..... Keep Updating about it plzzz.... (emoji).... Live to see you, it feels so calm (emoji), while another fan wrote - Waooooo maa I am soooooo happy and excited for this. Take a look at the comments fans left on Dipika's post:

Pic Credit: Dipika Chikhlia's Instagram

Dipika Chikhlia is very active on her social media account and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and new projects. In one of her recent posts, Dipika posted a throwback picture from Ramayan and wrote down a heartfelt caption related to the Beirut blast. Dipika wrote how she was praying for the city and mentioned - Red alert announced in Mumbai and gujrat all stay safe stay home.. prayers to all .Mumbai has time and again seen crazy rains and much more , we have overcome as a city all of it ,it’s our cities strength and determination to bounce back every-time ... .. take care, be safe be responsible. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Dipika Chikhlia's Instagram

