Ramayana: Hrithik Roshan And Ranbir Kapoor To Play Ravan And Ram In Madhu Mantena’s Epic?

Madhu Mantena's live-action trilogy Ramayan based on the Hindu epic Ramayana is one of the most talked-about and ambitious projects of the industry. Since its inception, several big names have been linked to the project, but nothing has been confirmed yet. As per reports, leading Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor are in talks to lead the project as Ravan and Ram respectively.

Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, to star in Madhu Mantena’s epic?

As per reports by SpotboyE, Mahesh Babu was initially offered the role of Ram, but the actor turned it down due to date conflicts. However, the role has now been offered to Ranbir Kapoor, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has been in talks to play the role of Ravan in the Hindu epic. However, the source told the media that the director has not approached Ranbir yet, and he has also not shown interest in the role. Earlier, Deepika Padukone's name was also linked with the movie. Padukone was reportedly approached for the role of Sita.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Madhu Mantena opened about the project and said that the ambition that his team had for Ramayana is larger than what the country has ever seen and the responsibility to tell this story is so larger that it requires a lot of work. Talking about the cast of the movie Matena said that the audience could expect an announcement of the star-cast around Diwali this year. He added that the characters of Ravana, Ram, Sita, Laxman are larger than life and the audience will see actors who are the best in class in terms of performances, coming on board the film. Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame along with Mom director, Ravi Udyawar will be helming this ambitious project and the screenplay will be written by Sridhar Raghavan.

The producer informed that over 200 artists from across the globe are working on various aspects of the film for the last 2 years. The pre-production team includes some Oscar-Winning Artists too. He also added that the cast will include actors from all the film industries and not just Bollywood.

Image: PTI