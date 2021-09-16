Ramesh Taurani Confirms 'Bhoot Police 2', Saif & Arjun To Return As Ghost Hunters

The highly-anticipated horror comedy-drama, Bhoot Police, recently premiered on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar. The film featuring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, and Yami Gautam, was preponed from its official release date and came out several days early. During a conversation with Pinkvilla, the film's producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that the two male leads, Kapoor and Khan, will be returning as ghost hunters in the sequel.

Ramesh Taurani confirms Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's return to 'Bhoot Police 2'

While speaking to Pinkvilla, the film's producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the development as the audience is 'enjoying the first part.' He added that he is excited to 'take it forward with the team.' According to the outlet, a source also confirmed that producer Ramesh Taurani and Bhoot Police's helmer Pavan Kripalani are planning to spin the film into a franchise with two of its lead actors- Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

The source revealed that the 'template' of the film allows the filmmakers to spin it into a franchise. They have also kept an 'open ending to hint at the possibility of a sequel,' and the makers have 'already started early conversations' on Bhoot Police 2. The report suggests that the idea is to 'continue the franchise bringing horror and humour together' and making the ghost hunter face 'new challenges in different terrains of India.' The source also revealed that the 'shrewd elements' of both the characters that are backed with the elements of blind faith and exorcism, make the film 'an exciting proposition for the filmmakers to spin it into a franchise.'

Helmed by Kripalani, Bhoot Police, the film is backed by Taurani and Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. The film premiered on the OTT platform on September 10. In the film, Khan and Kapoor play ghost hunters- Vibhooti and Chiraunji, who set off on a mission with Maya (Gautam) and Kanika (Fernandez) to ward off a notorious spirit that lives in a small town in the mountains. Within a few days of its streaming, the film has garnered immense love from the audience.

Image: Instagram/ Arjunkapoor