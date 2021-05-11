Rami Malek's Birthday Quiz: How Well You Know The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Star & His Movies?

Rami Malek is a celebrated artist who has worked in a variety of films that span across genres. As the actor turns 40 on May 12, 2021, here is a fun quiz that will help you assess your fandom for the actor. Take the quiz and find out where you stand.

Rami Malek's birthday quiz

1. Rami Malek had a fan moment while working on this popular film.

No Time To Die

Believe

Bohemian Rhapsody

Oldboy

2. The title of this film is based on the nickname of the writer.

Papillon

American Hustlers

Short Term 12

Reservoir Dogs

3. During the shooting of this biopic film, the cast and crew was randomly visited by the actual personalities who were a part of the film’s story.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Papillon

Believer

17 Again

4. This film used close to 1400 special effects shots and the end result was totally worth it.

Twilight

Skyfall

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn- Part 1

Night at the Museum

5. Rami Malek had to do some serious groundwork to get his role right in this film.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn- Part 1

Bohemian Rhapsody

Queen

Airplane

6. Rami Malek made his debut with an adventure fantasy film which instantly won a huge fan base.

24

Halo 2

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

7. Rami Malek has voiced a popular video game in 2014. What’s its name?

Until Dawn

The Legend of Korra

The Legend of Egypt

The Legend of Zelda

8. Rami Malek will soon be seen in an iconic action franchise as a leading villain. What's its title?

Mission Impossible

Fast & Furious

Fantastic Beasts

James Bond

9. Rami Malik was seen wearing prosthetic makeup for which famous character?

Finn

Freddie Mercury

Nate

Pharaoh

10. In this upcoming film, late actor Brandon Lee was expected to play a key role as he sincerely wanted to be a part of it.

The Little Things

No Time To Die

Mike Tyson biopic

Suicide Squad 2

11. This feature film was originally adapted from a short film in 2013.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Believer

24

Short Term 12

12. Most of this action film was shot with a Canon C500.

Oldboy

The Master

Breathe

Need For Speed

13. Which Rami Malek film featured his twin brother as his body double?

Believer

Buster's Mal Heart

Back Beyond

Battleship

14. Rami Malek will soon be seen sharing screen space with a Suicide Squad star.

Margot Robbie

Will Smith

Cara Delevingne

Jared Leto

15. The cast of this film had been picked according to the height of the lead actor.

Suicide Squad

The Master

Larry Crowne

Need For Speed

Answer Key

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

The Queen band had not heard Rami Malek sing even though the actor had sent a video of himself, singing. When they met, much later, Rami had the privilege of watching their live reaction.

2. Papillon

In this biography film, the name Papillon translates to butterfly, which was the nickname of author Henri Charriere, who was the author of the original book. This film featured Rami Malek as Louis Dega.

3. Bohemian Rhapsody

Queen band member Brian May randomly made surprise visits to the sets and watched Gwilym Lee, who played his character, work on the scenes. This also gave the film an authentic touch, winning some serious appreciation from the audience.

4. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn- Part 1

Kristen Stewart’s character Bella’s pregnancy sequence was curated with multiple special effects and most of these 1400 shots belonged in that one scene. This scene was a major hit amongst the fans.

5. Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek had studied artists like David Bowie, and Aretha Franklin for the film. He also closely monitored the film Cabaret as all these people heavily influenced Freddie Mercury in real life.

6. Night at the Museum

Rami Malek made his debut with this film where he played the role of Pharaoh Ahkmenrah. The film had been directed by Shawn Levy and starred Ben Stiller in the lead role.

7. The Legend of Korra

Rami Malek voiced the character Tahno in this popular video game, released in 2014. Other artists like Janet Varney and JK Simmons had also been a part of this team.

8. James Bond (No Time To Die)

Rami Malek will be seen playing the villain in the upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die. This will also be the last film featuring Daniel Craig as the James Bond.

9. Freddie Mercury

Rami Malek wore prosthetic teeth to look more like Freddie Mercury in his film, Bohemian Rhapsody. He also got these teeth cast in gold as a souvenir.

10. The Little Things

Before he passed away, Brandon Lee had read the script of this film in 1993. He had also expressed his wish to play a key role in this film.

11. Short Term 12

Short Term 12 was originally a short film that was later adapted into a full-fledged movie. The film had been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and Rami Malek played the role of Nate in this drama film.

12. Need For Speed

Need For Speed is an action thriller film from 2014 which had numerous scenes with a Canon C500. The film had been directed by Scott Waugh and featured actor Rami Malek as the character Finn.

13. Buster’s Mal Heart

Buster’s Mal Heart is a 2016 film that featured Rami Malek in the lead role. His identical twin brother, Sami Malek played his body double in some of the scenes of this film.

14. Margot Robbie

The actor will be seen paired opposite a series of renowned artists including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Robert De Niro, amongst others. The film does not have a title yet and is being directed by David O Russell.

15. Need For Speed

According to an IMDb trivia, the entire cast of the film was selected according to the height of lead actor Aaron Paul. He was 5’8 and the team did not wish to overshadow the lead character with much taller people in the cast line-up.

