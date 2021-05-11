Rami Malek's Birthday Quiz: How Well You Know The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Star & His Movies?

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Rami Malek is a celebrated artist who has worked in a variety of films that span across genres. As the actor turns 40 on May 12, 2021, here is a fun quiz that will help you assess your fandom for the actor. Take the quiz and find out where you stand.
The Queen band had not heard Rami Malek sing even though the actor had sent a video of himself, singing. When they met, much later, Rami had the privilege of watching their live reaction.
In this biography film, the name Papillon translates to butterfly, which was the nickname of author Henri Charriere, who was the author of the original book. This film featured Rami Malek as Louis Dega.
Queen band member Brian May randomly made surprise visits to the sets and watched Gwilym Lee, who played his character, work on the scenes. This also gave the film an authentic touch, winning some serious appreciation from the audience.
Kristen Stewart’s character Bella’s pregnancy sequence was curated with multiple special effects and most of these 1400 shots belonged in that one scene. This scene was a major hit amongst the fans.
Rami Malek had studied artists like David Bowie, and Aretha Franklin for the film. He also closely monitored the film Cabaret as all these people heavily influenced Freddie Mercury in real life.
Rami Malek made his debut with this film where he played the role of Pharaoh Ahkmenrah. The film had been directed by Shawn Levy and starred Ben Stiller in the lead role.
Rami Malek voiced the character Tahno in this popular video game, released in 2014. Other artists like Janet Varney and JK Simmons had also been a part of this team.
Rami Malek will be seen playing the villain in the upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die. This will also be the last film featuring Daniel Craig as the James Bond.
Rami Malek wore prosthetic teeth to look more like Freddie Mercury in his film, Bohemian Rhapsody. He also got these teeth cast in gold as a souvenir.
Before he passed away, Brandon Lee had read the script of this film in 1993. He had also expressed his wish to play a key role in this film.
Short Term 12 was originally a short film that was later adapted into a full-fledged movie. The film had been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and Rami Malek played the role of Nate in this drama film.
Need For Speed is an action thriller film from 2014 which had numerous scenes with a Canon C500. The film had been directed by Scott Waugh and featured actor Rami Malek as the character Finn.
Buster’s Mal Heart is a 2016 film that featured Rami Malek in the lead role. His identical twin brother, Sami Malek played his body double in some of the scenes of this film.
The actor will be seen paired opposite a series of renowned artists including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Robert De Niro, amongst others. The film does not have a title yet and is being directed by David O Russell.
According to an IMDb trivia, the entire cast of the film was selected according to the height of lead actor Aaron Paul. He was 5’8 and the team did not wish to overshadow the lead character with much taller people in the cast line-up.
