Rana Daggubati Reveals How His Exes Reacted On The Engagement News With Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony on May 21 brought colours and joy on the Internet amid the ongoing national lockdown. The couple hosted an intimate affair with just family members and made it 'official'.

So how did Rana's exes react when they heard the big news? In an Instagram live session with Lakshmi Manchu, Rana revealed that his exes gave their blessings. He said, "As I said, everyone was shocked at first and then expressed their joy. It was something they wanted to hear for a long time and everyone was like 'finally'."

Talking about Miheeka, Rana said, "She was Ashritha's (Venkatesh Daggubati's older daughter) classmate and I knew her for a long time. However, the decision to get married happened pre-lockdown. It's the first time I thought I will get married. That means she did something to me, right? I went with the flow."

Rana Dagubbati and Miheeka took to Instagram to share pictures from what appeared to be an intimate affair, where they were dressed in traditional attire. "And it's official," the "Baahubali" star captioned a picture of the couple.

Miheeka also shared photographs of the ceremony and wrote "To the beginning of forever."

Rana Daggubati's father reveals when the wedding might happen

In an interview with a media portal, Rana Daggubati’s father revealed that the wedding is likely to take place this year itself. He said that it might happen in December or even before that. Rana’s father told a media portal that today was the meeting of the parents, as per the Telugu customs.

