Ranbir-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Karisma Kapoor Beams With Joy As Bride's Kaleera Falls On Her

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, with the duo's wedding pictures sending fans in awe of them. While Alia dropped the first official glimpses of the nuptials, the Kapoor and Bhatt clans, as well as the duo's close friends have treated netizens with unseen moments from the festivities. One such moment was recently shared by Ranbir's cousin and actor Karisma Kapoor, who could be seen prancing with joy as the bride's Kaleera fell on her.

Karisma Kapoor beams with joy as Alia Bhatt's Kaleera falls on her

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, April 16, Karisma dropped two stills from the wedding ceremony, where she could be seen holding the Kaleera in her hand. The second slide showcases Karisma being thrilled as she catches the Kaleera, with other guests like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and others looking on. In the caption, she mentioned, "Instagram VS Reality. The Kaleera fell on me guys." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, Riddhima wrote, "best," while Manish Malhotra, Aadar Jain, and Anissa Malhotra among others dropped red heart emoticons. For the uninitiated, Karisma opted for a sheer ivory organza saree by designer Manish Malhotra for Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

Congratulating the couple post their nuptials, Karishma dropped a picture alongside them and wrote, "Wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony

After swooning fans with glimpses of her and Ranbir's wedding ceremony, Alia shared a trail of pictures from the duo's Mehendi function. Clad in a gorgeous fuchsia pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra, Alia perfectly complemented Ranbir's all red attire by Sabyasachi.

In the caption, she wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!"

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARISMAKAPOOR)