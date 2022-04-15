Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Navya Nanda Flaunts Her Mehendi, Mom Shweta Looks Timeless In A Saree

It is celebration time for the elite Kapoor family as their kin Ranbir Kapoor has finally married his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair between family and close friends and was attended by several prominent faces including Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda. The popular mother-daughter duo opted for traditional sarees for the event designed by fashion maverick Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan slay in ethnic outfits

Although Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda do not belong to the acting fraternity, they sure know how to steal the limelight with their public appearances. Speaking of which, for their latest one at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony, Shweta Bachchan went for a sombre approach in an elegant ivory saree featuring embroidery done in silver thread. The monotony of her look was broken by emerald green statement jewellery including a necklace, earrings and a matching ring. Unlike her mother, Navya Naveli Nanda opted for colourful hues in lime green saree which was draped over a turquoise blouse.

While Shweta finished her look with a sleek pulled-back bun, on the other hand, Navya decided to leave her soft tresses open. A day after the wedding, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to Instagram to share happy photos of the duo slaying in the designer wear. In addition to this, Navya also posted a photo of her Mehendi online. Take a look at the pictures below:

In terms of work, the rumour mill has it that the young star kid wants to join her family business. Talking about her education, Navya has pursued her degree in digital technology and UX Design from Fordham University. Currently, the youngster keeps promoting her vision to be an 'entre-pre nari' via social media.

Navya Naveli Nanda also shares an amicable bond with both her mom and grandmom. She often takes to social media to shower love on her family members, thereby winning the hearts of her followers. In a previous post, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan hailed Jaya as the 'biggest source of her inspiration'. She was also invited as a guest with Shweta Bachchan on the reality TV game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Image: Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla