Ranbir Kapoor Honours Memory Of Late Father Rishi Kapoor By Wearing His Watch At Wedding

Touted as one of the biggest weddings of Bollywood, star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bonded for life on Thursday in Mumbai. While their wedding was a lavish affair, the couple kept it lowkey by tying the knot in the presence of only close family and friends from the industry. Making a beautiful couple in Sabyasachi attire, the duo exuded royal charm and elegance at their wedding.

While their white traditional attires took social media by storm, there was a special item worn by the groom, Ranbir, that is worth more than any silver and gold. The Sanju actor reportedly wore a watch that belonged to his late father veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

The 39-year-old started the new chapter of his life with the blessings of his loved ones including his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. His father Rishi Kapoor could not witness the wedding as he passed away on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with leukaemia. However, the actor found another way to seek the blessings of his late father and honour his memory.

An Instagram handle with the username, THE INDIAN HOROLOGY, which enjoys a following of over 33k users, claimed that Ranbir Kapoor wore an expensive watch that belonged to Rishi Kapoor at his wedding with Alia Bhatt. They also shared a description of the special watch along with a picture of the late veteran actor wearing it. The description provided by the handle read,

''18kt white gold case with a blue alligator leather strap. Fixed 18kt white gold bezel. Skeleton dial with blue Breguet-style shape hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Functions: hour, minute, power reserve indicator. Dial Type: Analog.'' They also shared that the last known retail price of this watch is ₹ 21,75,000.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who fell in love on the sets of the upcoming film Brahmastra in 2018, shared official pictures of their wedding on social media with an endearing message from them. The note began with, ''Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.''

They continued, ''With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.''

