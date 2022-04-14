Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Shakti Kapoor Reveals What Rishi Kapoor Felt About Ranbir's Marriage

The venue has been lit, the guests have arrived, and the rituals have begun! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have begun the ceremonies for their much-awaited wedding on Thursday. While the families have decked up for the events, the absence of the former's father, late Rishi Kapoor would be missed on such an important occasion.

This was evident through the Rockstar actor's mother Neetu Kapoor's gestures in the run-up to the wedding. The veteran actor dropped heartwarming pictures of their engagement to mark the anniversary of that occasion. She also remembered him by displaying his name in her Mehendi after the ceremonies on Wednesday.

Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor's sister were seen gleaming with joy over his wedding, but how would Rishi Kapoor have celebrated during the wedding if he was alive? A close friend of the Karz star, Shakti Kapoor, whose daughter Shraddha Kapoor will star with the soon-to-be groom, opened up on the feelings that he'd have gone through at his son's wedding.

Shakti Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor would have 'made people crazy' at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Shakti Kapoor, in an interview with Hindustan Times, shared his sadness over 'Chintu' (Rishi Kapoor's nickname) not being a part of the wedding. The veteran actor stated that Kapoor Sr would be happy and 'dancing up there' and showering his blessings on the couple.

He added that the latter was happy about Ranbir not delaying the wedding further, as Rishi Kapoor wished to see his son get married. 'Life has to go on', Shakti Kapoor said, and added that Ranbir was getting married at the 'right time.'

The Raja Babu star also shared that he could not even imagine how Rishi Kapoor would have danced today. He could visualise the latter being the 'gracious host' at the gate, laughing and dressed in Punjabi safa.

The 69-year-old star revealed that Rishi Kapoor would always wonder why 'kids of today's generation did not marry on time', a thought even Shakti Kapoor shared. Rishi Kapoor used to say that 'times were not right, as marriages often failed', Shakti Kapoor revealed.

Shakti Kapoor shared that Rishi Kapoor would have 'made people crazy' as he'd be happiest if he was a part of the wedding. The former expressed his delight about Rishi Kapoor's dream being fulfilled and for Ranbir being 'mentally settled'. Shakti Kapoor called Ranbir and Alia a 'lovely couple' and wished them the best.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities in full swing

The Mehendi rituals of the star couple were held on Wednesday at Ranbir's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Apart from immediate family, Ranbir's cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan's family, who are related to the Kapoors, were present at the event. Neetu Kapoor confirmed that the wedding was scheduled for Thursday.

The day started with the rituals of the Haldi ceremony. Neetu Kapoor and others were clicked by the paparazzi in their stylish traditional avatars.