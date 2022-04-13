Will Ranbir-Alia's Pre-wedding Festivities Correspond With Neetu-Rishi's Engagement Date?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is one of the most highly anticipated events in Bollywood this year. Although the two stars have remained tight-lipped about their marriage, details about the big day are constantly surfacing online. From the lighting of the Krishna Raj bungalow to the tightening of security outside Ranbir Kapoor's house, the wedding preparations are in full swing with several videos doing rounds on the internet.

With the internet buzzing with information on the next big Bollywood wedding, fans are all excited. After Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's wedding reception card went viral, netizens are constantly trying to draw parallels between Rishi-Neetu and Ranbir- Alia's wedding.

Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor's engagement pic goes viral

As per various media speculations, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have their Haldi ceremony today i.e on April 13. Reportedly, the security outside Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu house is tightened by setting up barricades at the main gate. Moreover, videos of the workers and other staff entering the house are seen putting red stickers on their phone cameras so that no glimpse of the pre-wedding festivity is out in the media.

The pre-wedding festivities of Bollywood's much-loved couple kickstarted today. With this fans are trying to find similarities between Ranbir-Alia's wedding and Neetu-Rishi's wedding. Recently, on Wednesday, the paparazzi handle Viral Bhayani posted Ranbir-Alia's pic along with a 43-year-old engagement picture of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor.

Sharing the pic, the handle captioned the post as "#rishikapoor n #neetukapoor had got engaged way back in 1979 on 13th April. Now is that day again for #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor . Kya बात है (sic)"

Here take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced online netizens took to the comments section.

One user wrote "Congratulations to both of them", while a second commented, "My Fav star. We miss him so much. His tweets. His work. His wit. Beautiful memory. Thanks for sharing. (sic)"

Several users simply flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

(Image: @ neetu54/@ayan_mukerji/Instagram)