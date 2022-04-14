Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Actor's Bridesmaid Squad To Have Shaheen, Anushka Ranjan & Others

The countdown to the wedding of Bollywood's most loved couple, Ranbir and Alia, has begun. Neetu Kapoor, the mother of the groom-to-be recently confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to embark on a new chapter of their lives and will soon tie the knot on April 14, Thursday at the family' Vastu residence in Bandra. The fans of the love birds are elated after hearing the news and are eagerly waiting for the wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on a grand note on 13 April. While glimpses from the wedding preparations have already been doing rounds on social media, the Kapoor clan and other relatives were seen arriving at Ranbir's residence. Reportedly, yesterday, the couple had their Mehendi function at their Bandra residence. From the groom's side Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others were in attendance at the ceremony. Whereas, from the bride's side Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and friends Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan were spotted at the venue. With this, netizens are speculating who all are going to be Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids.

Who all are expected to be Alia's bridesmaid?

Apart from Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, the bridesmaid squad of the Brahmastra star will have the Ranjan sisters. Alia shares a very special bond with Anushka and Akansha Ranjan. When the former got married to actor Aditya Seal last year, Alia was present for all the ceremonies to support her bestie through the wedding festivities. Moreover, Anushka and Akansha are an integral part of Alia's Instagram as she often hangs out with them. So, considering this, the sister duo is likely to be a part of Alia's bridesmaid squad. Apart from them Alia's friends Meghna Goyal, Devika Advani, Kripa Mehta, Disha Khatwani, and many others are expected to be a part of the bridesmaid squad.

Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Anushka Ranjan at Alia's Mehendi ceremony

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen looked exquisite in traditional attires as they arrived at the venue. For the function, Soni opted for a floral ethnic ensemble, meanwhile, Shaheen Bhatt wore a yellow salwar suit. Shaheen completed her look with a statement maangtika. Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan opted for a rose-pink pastel shade saree to attend the pre-wedding festivities.

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt,ViralBhayani