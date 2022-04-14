Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Married: From Outfits To Jewellery, Deets Of What Newlyweds Wore

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony today, April 14, with the Highway star recently dropping official glimpses of them as Mr. and Mrs. The duo looked straight out of a fairytale in matching traditional outfits, curated by ace designer Sabyasachi. While Alia opted for an ivory organza saree with intricate embroidery all over, Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a stunning silk sherwani by the designer. Here's all you need to know about the duo's wedding attires.

All about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding outfits

Sabyasachi's official Instagram handle detailed what the newlywed wore on their D-day. Their caption read, "For the wedding ceremony Alia Bhatt wears a hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. Paired with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls."

Meanwhile, breaking down Ranbir's attire, they wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor wears an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza Safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. The kilangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery features uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace." Ami Patel styled the newlyweds' outliers, while Puneet B Saini took care of the hair.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tie the knot

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia dropped the duo's official wedding pictures and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites."

She continued, "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT)