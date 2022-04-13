Last Updated:

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding Updates: Bollywood Congratulates The Newlyweds

Bollywood's most beloved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot on April 14 in Mumbai. After their Mehendi ceremony that took place on April 13, the couple's families have now arrived at RK's residence for their Haldi. Stay tuned for live updates on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage only on Republic World.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/Ranbir_Kapoooor

21:59 IST, April 14th 2022
Bollywood congratulates the couple

The beautiful bride and groom in white received a plethora of congratulatory wishes from celebs. Check out how the Bollywood fraternity congratulated the newlywed couple. 

 

21:54 IST, April 14th 2022
Kareena, Riddhima enjoy at the wedding

Riddhima Kapoor has shared a slew of new photos with Kareena Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karisma, Nitasha Nanda and more. Take a look:

21:45 IST, April 14th 2022
Neetu Kapoor reveals reception details

Neetu Kapoor took a brief moment to interact with paps after the wedding ceremony. When asked about reception details, Neetu dodged the question stating "Ab sab hogaya, abhi aap sab sojaaiye (Everything's over. Now, y'all can go to sleep)".

 

21:38 IST, April 14th 2022
'Shaadi Mubarak' say Dia Mirza and Malaika Arora

Maliaka Aroa and Dia Mirza blessed the newlyweds as they embarked on a new journey together. 

21:33 IST, April 14th 2022
Neetu Kapoor shares new glimpses from the wedding

Hours after the wedding ceremony, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share new inside photos from Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's intimate marriage.

Ranbir Alia wedding

 

21:25 IST, April 14th 2022
Deepika Padukone & others like Alia-Ranbir's wedding photos

Deepika Padukone, Mindy Kaling, Dia Mirza and many more liked Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding photos.

Ranbir Alia wedding

 

21:20 IST, April 14th 2022
Katrina Kaif wishes Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif has reacted to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. She took to the comment section of the Raazi actor's wedding post to articulate, "Congratulations to both of u. All the love and happiness."

Ranbir Alia wedding

 

21:15 IST, April 14th 2022
Randhir Kapoor happy photo with Dulha Ranbir is just unmissable

Kareena Kapoor shared yet another inside glimpse of Ranbir-Alia's wedding ceremony via social media. In the photo, groom Ranbir can be seen smiling alongside Randhir Kapoor.

 

21:06 IST, April 14th 2022
Anushka Sharma sends love to the couple

Actor Anushka Sharma congratulated the couple for ticking off the wedding milestone from their bucket list. Take a look:

Ranbir Alia wedding

 

21:00 IST, April 14th 2022
A closer look at Alia Bhatt's mangalsutra

Alia Bhatt accessorised her wedding attire with a heavy diamond necklace. In the photos, her statement mangalsutra is also visible.  Take a look:

Ranbir-Alia wedding

 

20:36 IST, April 14th 2022
Newlyweds receive love from Kiara, Parineeti, Janhvi and more

Prominent faces from the entertainment industry have taken to social media to wish the newlyweds a happily ever after. Check out few wishes below:

20:26 IST, April 14th 2022
Anil Kapoor congratulates the newlyweds

Anil Kapoor extended congratulatory wishes to the newlyweds on social media. He wrote, "wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness." Read the entire note below:

Ranbir-Alia wedding

 

20:22 IST, April 14th 2022
Wedding cake decorated with floral accents

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding cake was accentuated with floral accents. The duo looked extremely happy during the cake cutting ceremony.

Ranbir-Alia wedding

 

20:18 IST, April 14th 2022
Ranbir Kapoor flaunts Mehendi featuring wifey Alia's name

During the photo session, Ranbir Kapoor also flaunted his Mehendi featuring wifey Alia Bhatt's name on his palm. Take a look:

Ranbir-Alia wedding

Image: Varindar Chawla

20:13 IST, April 14th 2022
A toast to the good life

Bridesmaid Akansha Ranjan took to social media to share an inside photo of Ranbir and Alia raising a toast during their wedding ceremony.

Ranbir-Alia wedding

 

20:09 IST, April 14th 2022
Kareena Kapoor: 'Our hearts are full'

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to welcome sister-in-law Alia Bhatt into her family. She wrote, "Our hearts are full. Welcome to the family my darling Alia."

Ranbir-Alia wedding

 

20:03 IST, April 14th 2022
Neetu Kapoor's 'world' is complete

Neetu Kapoor shared the photos of the newlywed couple hailing them as her entire 'world. Take a look:

 

19:59 IST, April 14th 2022
Ranbir Kapoor picks up Alia Bhatt in his arms

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headed outside Vastu to greet media personnel gathered at their wedding venue and exuded elegance and grace. Ranbir then picked up his wife in his arms and walked back inside the house, leaving fans in awe.

Ranbir-Alia wedding

Image: Varindar Chawla

19:56 IST, April 14th 2022
Ranbir Kapoor's royal ensemble

Ranbir Kapoor looked regal in a Sabyasachi embroidered silk sherwani with uncut diamond buttons. He also wore a multistrand pearl necklace around his neck and carried a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery.

 

19:55 IST, April 14th 2022
Alia Bhatt's bridal outfit details

On her big day, Alia Bhatt donned a Sabyasachi hand-dyed ivory saree embroidered with fine tilla work. She looked elegant in an embroidered handwoven tissue veil and wore the perfect jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls.

 

19:54 IST, April 14th 2022
Newlywed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for the paps

The couple has made their first media appearance after the close-knit wedding ceremony. Needless to say, the duo look extremely happy as they commence a new chapter of their lives.

Image: Varindar Chawla

19:51 IST, April 14th 2022
Karisma Kapoor congratulates the couple

Karisma Kapor took to social media to articulate, "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple, wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more".

 

19:48 IST, April 14th 2022
'Welcome Bhahs' says Aadar Jain

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin brother Aadar Jain re-shared Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mushy romantic photos to welcome 'bhabs' Alia in the family.

Ranbir-Alia wedding

 

19:45 IST, April 14th 2022
Shaheen Bhatt is all hearts for Ranbir and Alia

Shaheen Bhatt shared Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first photos with a sweet note on her social media. 

Ranbir-Alia wedding

 

19:41 IST, April 14th 2022
Soni Razdan blesses the newlywed

Moments after the first pics of Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan hit the internet, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram stories to bless the newlywed couple.

Ranbir-Alia wedding

 

19:38 IST, April 14th 2022
Riddhima Kapoor welcomes Alia Bhatt in Kapoor family

Ridhhima Kapoor took to social media to welcome Alia Bhatt in the elite Kapoor Khandaan. She wrote a lengthy note that reads, "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it".

 

19:35 IST, April 14th 2022
First pics out

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share the first photos of the couple as husband and wife. She wrote,

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.
With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.
Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.
Love, Ranbir and Alia"

 

19:26 IST, April 14th 2022
Dhol played outside Vatsu

After the wedding ceremony, Dhol was played outside Vatsu residence to mark the special union of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

 

19:09 IST, April 14th 2022
Video of Ranbir-Alia's wedding goes viral

A video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding ceremony has gone viral on the internet. The short clip sees an inside glimpse of the lavish venue which is illuminated with lights and filled with guests.

 

19:01 IST, April 14th 2022
Riddhima Kapoor and Soni Razdan beam with joy

In another selfie shared by Ridhhima Kapoor, she can be seen beaming with tremendous joy alongside Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan.

Ranbir-Alia wedding

 

