Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding Updates: Bollywood Congratulates The Newlyweds

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/Ranbir_Kapoooor
The beautiful bride and groom in white received a plethora of congratulatory wishes from celebs. Check out how the Bollywood fraternity congratulated the newlywed couple.
Riddhima Kapoor has shared a slew of new photos with Kareena Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karisma, Nitasha Nanda and more. Take a look:
Neetu Kapoor took a brief moment to interact with paps after the wedding ceremony. When asked about reception details, Neetu dodged the question stating "Ab sab hogaya, abhi aap sab sojaaiye (Everything's over. Now, y'all can go to sleep)".
Maliaka Aroa and Dia Mirza blessed the newlyweds as they embarked on a new journey together.
Hours after the wedding ceremony, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share new inside photos from Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's intimate marriage.
Deepika Padukone, Mindy Kaling, Dia Mirza and many more liked Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding photos.
Katrina Kaif has reacted to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. She took to the comment section of the Raazi actor's wedding post to articulate, "Congratulations to both of u. All the love and happiness."
Kareena Kapoor shared yet another inside glimpse of Ranbir-Alia's wedding ceremony via social media. In the photo, groom Ranbir can be seen smiling alongside Randhir Kapoor.
Actor Anushka Sharma congratulated the couple for ticking off the wedding milestone from their bucket list. Take a look:
Alia Bhatt accessorised her wedding attire with a heavy diamond necklace. In the photos, her statement mangalsutra is also visible. Take a look:
Prominent faces from the entertainment industry have taken to social media to wish the newlyweds a happily ever after. Check out few wishes below:
Anil Kapoor extended congratulatory wishes to the newlyweds on social media. He wrote, "wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness." Read the entire note below:
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding cake was accentuated with floral accents. The duo looked extremely happy during the cake cutting ceremony.
During the photo session, Ranbir Kapoor also flaunted his Mehendi featuring wifey Alia Bhatt's name on his palm. Take a look:
Bridesmaid Akansha Ranjan took to social media to share an inside photo of Ranbir and Alia raising a toast during their wedding ceremony.
Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to welcome sister-in-law Alia Bhatt into her family. She wrote, "Our hearts are full. Welcome to the family my darling Alia."
Neetu Kapoor shared the photos of the newlywed couple hailing them as her entire 'world. Take a look:
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headed outside Vastu to greet media personnel gathered at their wedding venue and exuded elegance and grace. Ranbir then picked up his wife in his arms and walked back inside the house, leaving fans in awe.
Ranbir Kapoor looked regal in a Sabyasachi embroidered silk sherwani with uncut diamond buttons. He also wore a multistrand pearl necklace around his neck and carried a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery.
On her big day, Alia Bhatt donned a Sabyasachi hand-dyed ivory saree embroidered with fine tilla work. She looked elegant in an embroidered handwoven tissue veil and wore the perfect jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls.
The couple has made their first media appearance after the close-knit wedding ceremony. Needless to say, the duo look extremely happy as they commence a new chapter of their lives.
Karisma Kapor took to social media to articulate, "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple, wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more".
Ranbir Kapoor's cousin brother Aadar Jain re-shared Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mushy romantic photos to welcome 'bhabs' Alia in the family.
Shaheen Bhatt shared Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first photos with a sweet note on her social media.
Moments after the first pics of Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan hit the internet, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram stories to bless the newlywed couple.
Ridhhima Kapoor took to social media to welcome Alia Bhatt in the elite Kapoor Khandaan. She wrote a lengthy note that reads, "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it".
Alia Bhatt took to social media to share the first photos of the couple as husband and wife. She wrote,
"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.
With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.
Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.
Love, Ranbir and Alia"
After the wedding ceremony, Dhol was played outside Vatsu residence to mark the special union of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
A video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding ceremony has gone viral on the internet. The short clip sees an inside glimpse of the lavish venue which is illuminated with lights and filled with guests.
RANBIR & HIS DULHANIYA 😍😭 #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #RanbirAlia #ranbiraliawedding #RanbirKapoorAliaBhattWedding pic.twitter.com/SCkPGARCIO— Supreme Groom | 7/22 (@seeuatthemovie) April 14, 2022
In another selfie shared by Ridhhima Kapoor, she can be seen beaming with tremendous joy alongside Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan.