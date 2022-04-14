Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Neetu Kapoor Flaunts Mehendi With Rishi Kapoor's Name

It is a celebration time for the Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the duo will finally tie the knot on Thursday, April 14. Just hours before the intimate wedding ceremony, the Rockstar actor's mother Neetu Kapoor took to social media to flaunt her Mehendi. However, what stole the limelight what Neetu's special tribute to her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor flaunts her Mehendi

On Thursday morning, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her Mehendi which has Rishi Kapoor's name imprinted on her hands with henna. Her Mehendi was accentuated with beautiful designs and floral accents. Take a look at it below:

On Wednesday evening, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed that her son's wedding to Alia Bhatt is all set to take place on Thursday, April 14. Post marriage, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are likely to take a 15-days off to complete after-wedding rituals in a traditional Punjabi manner, as per Bollywood Life. Reportedly, a Satyanrayan puja will also be held after Alia becomes the daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family.

According to Bollywood Life, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will fulfil all the Punjabi post-marriage rituals including Chaunka chardhana. It is important to note that an official confirmation about the same from the Kapoor family is yet awaited. Meanwhile, the couple's honeymoon plans also remain under wraps as of yet. Seemingly, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shooting of his yet-untitled Luv Ranjan's next alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga starrer Animal in the pipeline. Hence, details of the duo's post-marriage rituals can only be confirmed after the duo issue an official statement on the same.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding ceremony was only attended by close friends and family members including Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Akansha Ranjan and more. Speaking of the Bhatt family, in the afternoon, Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt were spotted entering the RK residence together. Pooja Bhatt opted for a multi-coloured traditional ensemble as she shared a contagious smile for the cameras. Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt wore a white kurta set for his daughter's wedding festivities. To note, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did not make any public appearances as of yet.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54