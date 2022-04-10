Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding To Reportedly Be Held On THIS Date; Check Other Details

While speculations around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage are spreading all over the internet, the duo's wedding date has finally been revealed. According to HT City, the lovebirds will be getting hitched on April 14 at Kapoor’s pad at Vastu, Bandra. The Mehendi ceremony is slated to take place on April 13, while the Haldi function will happen in the first half of April 14.

A source revealed to the publication that the guest list will comprise 45-50 people, including the duo's close friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Only the guests and photographers will have the access to the floor where the nuptials will happen, while a no-phone policy has also been implemented for all.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding to reportedly take place on April 14

The 'extremely low-key' and 'intimate' ceremony will see Alia opting for designer Sabyasachi’s lehenga in a pink shade, while her close friend and designer Manish Malhotra will curate the dupatta she will be donning. The theme of the whole wedding is said to be 'light-toned and pastel'. As for the cuisine, there will be multiple options to choose from- 'chaats to Kashmiri dishes'. “Most of it is going to be quick bites, and there’s also a chaiwala,” the insider mentioned.

While there were reports of wedding planners being hired for the ceremony, HT has confirmed otherwise. Bhatt’s manager Grishma Shah, along with a 10 member team, is taking care of all the wedding preparations. The wedding preparations had begun in mid-March.

The report also revealed that Ranbir and Alia are currently stationed at Vastu, where all meetings are being held. They've refrained from stepping out of the apartment for the last 4 days, an on-looker claimed. Lastly, the duo will be holding a party for their friends on April 16, comprising around 80 to 100 guests.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the Bhatt family was keen on getting the couple married at the earliest owing to Alia's maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan's health condition. The duo is also gearing up for the release of their first project together, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it will hit theatres on September 9, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANBIRKLOVE)