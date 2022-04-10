Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage speculations have piqued their fans' interest in the recent days. The couple, who has been dating for the past few years, has often opened up about their wedding plans. However, they have not officially disclosed any information about their wedding date. Several media reports suggest the couple is planning to get married next week. While both Bhatt and Kapoor families are tight-lipped about Alia-Ranbir's plans for nuptials, Alia Bhatt's cousin Smilie Suri recently opened up about the much-beloved Bollywood couple.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, actor Smiley Suri, who is also Alia Bhatt's cousin, opened up about the couple's relationship. While the actor did not provide any details about the rumoured Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding, she did express her love for her cousin. Smiley Suri said she is very happy for Alia and called her pair with Ranbir Kapoor "amazing."

She said, "(I am) very happy. He (Ranbir Kapoor) seems like a nice guy, and I am of course very very very happy for her. She deserves the best in life. They make an amazing pair."

More about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding prep

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to tie the knot on April 14. However, the Rockstar actor is currently busy with his prior professional commitments and is staying at a hotel in Goregaon for the past three days. The actor is filming Luv Ranjan's untitled film in Aarey Colony, while Alia Bhatt is busy with their wedding preparations in Bandra.

Earlier, details about the couple's wedding menu also surfaced on the internet. As per a report by Bollywood Life, the couple is planning to have an extravagant menu to be served to their guests. Reportedly, Neetu Kapoor has asked chefs from Lucknow and Delhi, who will soon reach the wedding venue. The ceremony will allegedly have counters ranging from Delhi chat to Lucknow's special Kebabs. About 50 counters of exotic dishes will be installed for guests, which will include some non-vegetarian dishes, vegan cuisine, and vegetarian delicacies. As Alia Bhatt is vegan, the menu for their wedding ceremony has been planned accordingly. The couple was last seen wrapping up their shoot for their upcoming film Brahmastra.

