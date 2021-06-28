Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Pose For Family Photo With Neetu Kapoor; Fans Can't Keep Calm

On Monday afternoon, evergreen actor Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram page to share her latest family picture featuring son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor’s latest post appears to be clicked at their recent family get-together. The entire Kapoor family is all smiles in the picture and fans are loving it.

Neetu Kapoor’s latest family picture

In the picture shared by Neetu, she can be seen sharing a contagious smile alongside daughter Riddhima and her 10-year-old granddaughter. Ranbir Kapoor has embraced the entire family in a warm hug. Even actor Alia Bhatt has joined the dinner table donning a pink ensemble. While sharing the photo, Neetu captioned the post as ‘My world’. Check out the picture shared by the veteran actor below:

As soon as the post surfaced online on the photo-sharing application, fans couldn’t stop showering compliments on them. A fan said, “So happy to see you all together after such a long time”, another wrote “Kisi ki nazar na lage”. Red heart and smiley emoticons flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post online:

The elite Kapoor family lost their family member and iconic actor, Rishi Kapoor, back in 2020. He was diagnosed with leukemia in the year 2018. The actor underwent treatment for almost a year and returned to India with his cancer nearly cured. He was hospitalised at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. He passed away the following day.

Ever since then, Neetu Kapoor often takes to her social media platform to share sweet memories of her husband. Recently, remembering the legendary actor, Neetu posted a candid picture of the couple and said, “This was me having a birds eye view on every time he spoke 🧐 quite an ironical pic”. Take a look at it here:

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s professional front, he will net feature alongside Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited sci-fi flick Brahmashtra. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni also essay pivotal roles in the film.

(Image: Neetu Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.