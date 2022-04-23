After tying the knot with his longtime actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Manali earlier this week for his upcoming film Animal. The actor has begun shooting for the upcoming film with Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will mark the two stars' first collaboration and also Rashmika Mandanna's third Hindi outing. While the makers of the movie have been tight-lipped about the film's plot, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna from Manali is currently making rounds on the internet.

A video of Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor is currently surfacing on social media as one of their fans posted it from Manali. In the video, the two actors could be seen indulging in a discussion as they stood with the film's crew on a roadside while wearing ethnic ensembles. Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a cream coloured kurta and dhoti, while Rashmika Mandanna stunned in a cream saree with a red-coloured border. Take a look at the video here.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna begin the film's shoot

As per trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna kickstarted Animal's shoot on April 22, 2022. The film critic shared a picture of the film's clapperboard on social media. The film's crew began shooting in the snow-clad mountains against a picturesque background. Reportedly, the actors also met their fans in Manali, who clicked some pictures with them.

More about Animal

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. While Rashmika Mandanna came on board with the film's team earlier this year, the makers initially signed the movie with Parineeti Chopra. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are also a part of the project. It is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, while Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures and Kurad Khetani of Cine1 Studios are bankrolling it. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023.

As per Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna is excited about the movie and revealed she cannot wait for the world to watch the movie. She revealed how it is not the film's story but the entire team with whom she had been willing to work for a long time. She also said how working in the film is like a dream come true for her.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_.mandannaa/@ranbirkapoor143_