Ranbir Kapoor To Commence Filming For 'Animal' In Manali; Starts Bulking Up For Role

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities have surely made a massive buzz on social media, with the duo recently throwing a wedding bash for all their friends from the film industry. As all the functions seemingly come to an end, the two are likely to head back to work soon. While Alia is expected to resume shooting for Ranveer Singh co-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Ranbir will hop onto Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

According to Mid-Day reports, the Barfi star will kickstart the project's first schedule in Manali, Himachal Pradesh later this month. Ranbir, who reportedly has to bulk up for his role, has already initiated the process of 'gaining muscle mass.'

Ranbir Kapoor to commence shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in Manali

The film, which also stars Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, will see Ranbir stationed in Manali for two days before heading back to Mumbai for another week-long schedule. A source close to the publication also stated that Kapoor will again have to shed his muscle mass to get into a lean avatar for Luv Ranjan’s next.

In September, the actor will again go back to shooting Animal. "Ranbir had started bulking up under the guidance of coach Shivohaam. He is passionate and has been following rigorous training and diet. He is also trained in freehand movement, gymnastics, and strength building," the source mentioned. It further revealed, "He then has a month-long schedule in Spain and Mumbai for which he will sport a lean and toned look."

Apart from Animal and Luv Ranjan's next, Ranbir will also be seen alongside Alia in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi adventure film Brahmastra. Slated to release on September 9, 2022, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022. Dropping their first official glimpses as newlyweds, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PARINEETICHOPRA)