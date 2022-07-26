Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Spotted Shooting At Pataudi Palace In Leaked Pic From 'Animal' Sets

After delivering his power-packed performance in the latest period drama Shamshera, actor Ranbir Kapoor is all ready for the next film Animal. The film helmed by Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and South star Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles.

Ever since the project was announced, fans have been quite excited to know about the project and the star cast. As the shooting of the film is underway, a picture from the sets is surfacing on social media while piquing the curiosity of all. According to the viral picture, it seems that the star cast is shooting in the Pataudi Palace.

Shooting picture leaked from Animal sets

In the upcoming film, Anil Kapoor will reportedly play the father to his gangster son essayed by Ranbir Kapoor. In the viral pictures that have been flooding social media, Ranbir and Anil looked very stylish in their clean-shaven look. While Anil Kapoor was sported wearing a full-sleeved black shirt and black trousers, Ranbir Kapoor was wearing a turtle-neck black full-sleeved t-shirt and black trousers.

Apart from them, the picture also showed legendary star, Suresh Oberoi. There is a lot of intrigue and excitement surrounding this family crime drama. The picture from the shooting sets was shared by make-up artist Anam Khan. A part of the film was shot in Manali earlier this year. Recently, the film's crew jetted off to Delhi, to begin another schedule of the crime drama.

Previously, the actor got candid about his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor. During his conversation with Mid-Day, Anil said, "Ranbir is a talented, hard-working actor who can portray the finer nuances of every role effectively."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Shamshera where he played a double role. Despite the grand sets and storyline, the film failed to garner the interest of the cinephiles as it just collected Rs 10.25 crore on the first day of release. The actor is also awaiting the release of his next sci-i drama Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor, who mesmerised audiences with JugJugg Jeeyo recently, has a host of movies which will release over the next couple of years. He will be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and as per media reports in No Entry Mein Entry.

IMAGE: Instagram/Ranbir_Kapoor_Official/AnilSKapoor/Suresh.Selvarajan