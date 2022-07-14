Ranbir Kapoor Breaks Silence On Why He's Not On Any Social Media Platform; 'Don't Want...'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most beloved young actors in the film industry. The actor has millions of fans across the globe and receives a lot of love for his films. While he never misses a chance to interact with his fans, Ranbir Kapoor is still away from social media.

Many celebrated stars from legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Anupam Kher to young talents Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all avid users of social media. However, Ranbir Kapoor has maintained his distance about which he recently opened up.

The actor is currently busy with promotions as he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera. During an interaction with Fever FM, Ranbir Kapoor broke his silence on the reason behind him not being on social media. When asked the question, the Sanju actor said he does not want to be on another platform and work hard on it as well. He further added how he does not want to show his personality on social media and quipped he would like to remain what he is, an actor.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "Mujhe alag platform pe nahi hona hai. Uspe bhi mujhe hard work karna pade, meri personality dikhana pade. Main filmon ka actor hu aur wahi rehna chahunga." (I don't want to be on another platform on which I will need to work hard and showcase my personality. I am a film actor and would love to remain so.)

Kapoor's Shamshera co-star Vaani Kapoor agreed with him and mentioned how it is important to not showcase everything on social media. The actor said, "It is so important to preserve a part of yourself and keep it to yourself which is only limited to you and your loved ones."

Details about Shamshera

Shamshera is touted to be a period drama which is set against the backdrop of the 1800s. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the lead role, while Sanjay Dutt will play the main antagonist. The film will mark Ranbir Kapoor's comeback to the Hindi cinema after his 2018 movie Sanju. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 22.

Image: Varinder Chawla