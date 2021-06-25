Ranbir Kapoor Gets Clicked Outside A Studio Amid Rumours Of 'Brahmastra' Resuming Shoots

On June 24, 2021, Ranbir Kapoor was photographed while he was out and about in Mumbai and the picture was posted on the Instagram profile of entertainment journalist Viral Bhayani. The actor was allegedly out as he was supposed to be part of a shoot that would be taking place in the studio outside of which he was standing. Ranbir Kapoor looked like he had been caught unaware in the picture as he was looking off into the distance. The post on Viral Bhayani's Instagram received 34.8k likes and over 150 comments in just one day and the number is still on the rise. See the picture here.

Ranbir Kapoor's photo outside a studio goes viral

The picture itself is quite a blurry shot of Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has been captured as he made his way into a studio in Mumbai. Now that the lockdown restrictions have relaxed a little in Maharashtra, actors are finally being able to go back to work. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor is wearing a baseball cap and a mask. He is wearing a pair of dark denim and has paired it with a blue t-shirt. He has been caught mid-motion and can be seen squinting into the distance as the picture was clicked.

Viral Bhayani, who posted the picture, said that Ranbir Kapoor had been going for a shoot when he was clicked. He said, “#ranbirkapoor looking dashing as we snapped him at a studio for a shoot. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to resume shooting and complete the last schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in Hungary, Budapest post-August this year”. As this piece of news was shared with the public they immediately started making jokes about Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

The most popular comment on the post conveyed that that people were getting tired of waiting for the film to release. The movie started shooting in 2019 but has been getting pushed owing to some reason or the other. In the comments, people jokes saying that they did not think that the film would be out in their lifetime and they just hoped that their children would be able to see it.

IMAGE: AYAN MUKHERJEE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.