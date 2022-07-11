Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently made an appearance on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and interacted with the popular Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly. Several glimpses from their interactions have surfaced online, one of them being of the duo grooving to Ji Huzoor from Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera.

The film is a much-awaited release in the film industry and is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 22, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Ji Huzoor with Rupali Ganguly

Ranbir Kapoor graced the Ravivaar with Star Parivaar with his presence and several glimpses from his time on the show surfaced online. As the Bollywood actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, he took the dance floor with Rupali Ganguly, and the duo grooved to Ji Huzoor as the audience cheered them on. Rupali Ganguly looked stunning in a shimmering purple saree as she matched steps with Kapoor, who kept it casual in an olive green kurta.

Watch the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

Ranbir Kapoor was recently the talk of the town after his wife, actor Alia Bhatt announced that the duo would soon welcome their child into the world. The actor then took some tips from Rupali Ganguly as he wished to become the 'world's best dad'. She taught him how to carry and feed a child, and also how to change their diapers, with the help of a doll. The duo received heaps of love after the clip surfaced online and fans were sure Ranbir would be a great dad to his child.

More about Ji Huzoor song from Shamshera

The makers of the film recently surprised fans as they released the Ji Huzoor music video online. The short clip saw Kapoor perfect several intricate moves as he took the dance floor with several adorable children. The track was crooned by Aditya Narayan, while the composition and lyrics were handled by Mithoon. The upcoming film will also see Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles and will release on July 22, 2022.

Watch the Ji Huzoor music video here:

Image: Instagram/@yrf