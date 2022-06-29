Popular Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Shamshera, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 22. The makers of the film have now surprised fans as they released the song Ji Huzoor from the movie, leaving fans excited. The fun-filled music video features Ranbir in an all-new avatar as he takes the dance floor with some adorable children.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ji Huzoor song out now

The recently released Ji Huzoor song witnesses Ranbir Kapoor dancing his heart out with young children. He perfects some intricate moves as he interacts with children. The music video received heaps of love from fans across the globe and garnered thousands of likes and views in a limited span of time. The upbeat song has been crooned by Aditya Narayan and its lyrics and composition have been done by Mithoon.

Watch the Ji Huzoor music video here

Shamshera trailer

The makers of the film recently released the trailer of the upcoming film, piquing fans' interest in its release. The trailer saw Ranbir's intriguing look which created a buzz on the internet. The Shamshera trailer hinted that the film has been set during the period when India was under British rule and gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect on the big screen. The film will revolve around a dacoit tribe fighting against all odds for the rights and independence of the country. The trailer opened with a glimpse of the lead actor's playful avatar of a dacoit, and his role gradually becomes more layered and intense. He is seen as a fierce leader and protector of his tribe as the trailer progresses.

Sanjay Dutt, who will also play a pivotal role in the film is seen in the merciless avatar of Shuddh Singh, who has been employed by the Britishers to get his hands on the individual who terrorised the local villagers. The upcoming high-octane action entertainer is set to hit the big screens on July 22, 2022, and fans can't wait to see Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen after a long break.

Image: Twitter/@arthwrites