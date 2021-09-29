Ranbir Kapoor Holds Alia Bhatt Protectively As They Make Their Way To The Airport; Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who flew over the weekend to Jodhpur to celebrate later’s 39th birthday were spotted at the airport as they were heading to Mumbai. Post the birthday celebrations, the two stars who were returning, were surrounded by fans at the airport who shouted out their names and wanted to click a picture with them. As a protective person, Ranbir stepped forward and supported Alia by holding her protectivelt as they make their way inside the airport.

In the viral pictures and videos, Alia looked stunning in a white shirt which she paired with blue denim, on other hand, Ranbir looked smart in a black hoodie and olive green cargo. He paired his look with a beanie cap. The other videos were of the two walking their way inside the airport while checking in with a lot of security.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt leave for Mumbai from Jodhpur post-birthday celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on September 28, received love and birthday wishes from his fans, friends, and industry colleagues. However, the most special one was penned by Alia Bhatt who shared a picture from their exotic vacay. She shared a lake-side picture of the two watching the sunset on Instagram. While calling him her ‘life’, she wrote, “Happy Birthday my life’ with a heart-shaped emoji.

Last year, Ranbir revealed during an interaction that if it weren't for the pandemic, he and Alia would have tied the knot. Meanwhile, the two have a host of films lined up in the pipeline. The two will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming sci-fi Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film was slated to release last year, but due to the pandemic, the makers had to postpone it. Besides their film Brahmastra, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal, and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan. Ranbir’s next Shamshera will release on March 18, 2022. On the other hand, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR and Takht.

IMAGE: Instagram/@VarindertChawla/Ranbir Kapoor