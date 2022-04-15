Was Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi Saree Inspired By Kangana Ranaut & Sonam Kapoor's Sarees?

B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a private ceremony that took place at the former's Vastu residence on Thursday, April 14. The couple exchanged vows in attendance of their close friends and family. The couple looked nothing less than royalty as they ticked the wedding milestone to begin a new journey together. Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit, which was from Sabyasachi, soon became the talk of the town. Here's why.

Was Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi saree inspired by other B-town actors?

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor donned a Sabyasachi saree on her big day. Netizens have been gushing over her subtle bridal look where the only dash of red came with her chooda which she put in between the diamond bangles. But, this is not the first time that any actor has worn an ivory organza saree, B-town divas have already flaunted similar looks in the past. Actor Sonam Kapoor wore a similar saree in the past but in a different fabric. She completed her look with a cropped jacket of the same fabric. Have a look:

Kangana Ranaut wore a similar organza saree in the past

Not only the Neerja actor, Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action-flick Dhakad, had styled a silk beige and golden embroidered saree with a matching blouse and the saree looked quite similar to Alia's wedding saree. Undoubtedly, both Sonam and Kangana did justice with their looks. Alia Bhatt chose a similar design, but not the same, in the organza fabric for her wedding.

Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi saree

Alia Bhatt wore a hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. It was paired with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls. On the other hand, groom Ranbir Kapoor wore an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and a shawl with zari marori embroidery. It was teamed up with the kilangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery features uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace.

From Mangalsutra to Bindi, more on Alia's wedding accessory

Alia's blouse had beautiful embellishments of butterflies over it. Some fans spotted an interesting thing in Alia’s wedding jewellery which indicated Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number '8'. She even wore a maroon bindi on her forehead which adds more to her overall bridal look. The actor looked simple, subtle yet elegant.

