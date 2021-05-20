Ranbir Kapoor Makes A Blink And Miss Appearance In Alia Bhatt's Instagram Live; Watch

One of Bollywood's favourite couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat seem to be living together during the lockdown going by the latest 2-second blink and miss appearance of Ranbir Kapoor in Alia Bhatt's Instagram live interview. While the two are trying to keep their relationship as private as possible by not talking too much about it, the duo has in personal interviews acknowledged their relationship with each other and Alia has also been spotted in a couple of Kapoor family gatherings on social media. In an interview segment, Ranbir had also revealed that had the lockdown not happened he and Alia would have already tied the knot in 2020.

Ranbir Kapoor makes a blink and miss appearance in Alia Bhatt's live video

Recently, Alia was engaged in a live interaction on Instagram in which she can be heard gushing about her love for nature when her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor accidentally made an appearance in the background. One of the couple's fan club was quick to notice an aware Ranbir walking in the background and posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Find the real ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM." Check out the video below;

Netizens react to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's video

Fans of the actor were quick to spot Ranbir's blink and miss appearance and couldn't stop sharing their excitement over finding that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are living together. One user wrote, "Ooo they both stay together" while another commended the fan club for their spotting skills and wrote, "Wow 1-hour clapping for your accuracy." Take a look.

A look at Ranbir and Alia's upcoming movies

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the movie Sanju which released in 2018. The actor will soon be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious periodical drama Brahmastra in which he will be seen romancing his lady love Alia Bhatt on screen. The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, the actor was last seen in Sadak 2 which released in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. The actor has several movies in her kitty including Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR. Alia Bhatt in RRR plays the role of Sita opposite Ram Charan's Ramaraju. Alia will be making her debut in Telugu cinema with RRR which also features JR NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in lead roles. RRR's release date was announced to be on October 13, 2021.

