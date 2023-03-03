Ranbir Kapoor On Keeping Away From Social Media: I Am Not Entertaining

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, opened up on his reasons for maintaining a distance from social media. Ranbir revealed he doesn’t find himself entertaining enough for the Internet and he wants to keep the mystery around himself as an actor.

Ranbir Kapoor on staying away from social media

During one of the promotional events for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Delhi, Ranbir said, “Toh mera yeh manana hai ki jab koi social media par hota hai toh usey apne aap ko entertaining tareeke se present karna hota hai aur mere mai who baat nhi hai. Mere hamesha se yeh manana hai ki ek actor aur actress ki jo mystery hai, who kahi na kahi chali jaa rahi hai. (I feel like you have to present yourself in entertaining ways on social media and I am not entertaining enough for that. I believe the mystery around an actor is getting fizzled out due to overexposure on social media.)”

The actor further added, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki hum ad films kar rahe hai, marketing kar rahe hai, hamari films release ho rahi toh kahi na kahi audience ko lag raha ki yaar bahut jaldi bore ho rahe hai ek insaan se. Inhe bahut dekh liya ab kuch aur dikhao."\ (We are doing ad films, marketing, promotions, and audiences are getting bored because of that. They want to see something else.)"

More on Ranbir Kapoor

On the work front, apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The gangster drama is expected to release August 11.