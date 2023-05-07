Ranbir Kapoor On What's 'lacking' In Bollywood: They Are Not Giving...

Ranbir Kapoor recently shared his thoughts about what's lacking in the Hindi film industry. The Brahmastra actor has been quite vocal about expressing his thoughts on showbiz. During a virtual chat with fans, he called Bollywood 'confused'.

When a fan asked Ranbir what according to him was lacking in the Hindi film industry, he said that there is a lack of knowledge in filmmakers and actors as to what the audience wants. He further shared how in the last 10-20 years, the industry has been confused and influenced by Western culture and films. He said, "I think what’s lacking in the Hindi film industry is really knowing your audience. I think somewhere in the last 10, or 15, or 20 years, the Hindi film industry has been quite confused and influenced by Western culture, by Western films, by remakes.”

The actor further shared that the new people didn't get enough opportunities to create new stories. He said that change happens after giving chances to new minds. He also hoped that it happened in the future. "There are very few actors and actresses, and they are not giving new people an opportunity, like new directors, new minds. I think it’s very important actually to give them (an opportunity) because that’s when the change happens. That’s when new minds come and new stories are being told so I hope that happens," he added.

About Ranbir Kapoor's professional life

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film managed to collect approximately Rs 150 crore at the box office. It is now streaming on OTT. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. He will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from them, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The cast recently wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film. It will release on August 11.