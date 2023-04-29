Ranbir Kapoor Accidentally Spills Coffee On Himself During Event | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor left the internet laughing when a video of the actor spilling coffee on himself went viral. The incident occured when Ranbir was at a book launch event with his mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. The clip quickly went viral, with many finding the actor's goof up very relatable.

In the video, Ranbir could be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble. He was answering some questions with a cup of coffee in his hands, which spilled on his pants when his mic touched the cup. The actor immediately got up from his seat and was seen laughing to cover-up for the awkward situation. Check out the video here.

More on Ranbir's upcoming film Animal

Ranbir Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie Animal. In an interview with PTI, Ranbir shared that working on his upcoming film Animal "shook him up." He further shared that he will be playing an "alpha" character in the film, which is completely different from his comfort zone. Opening up about his character, he said that it's important for him to go through challenging experiences throughout his career as such roles make him realise how "inadequate" he is and how much he needs to work to "reach a certain level."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal, tweeted the movie's poster on December 31. In it, the Rockstar actor held an axe covered in blood, and his white clothing is also stained. His gritty look went viral. All eyes will be on the film release now. Animal is said to be a gangster film.

Along with the poster, the movie's release date was also announced. Apart from Ranbir, Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles. It is set to release in theatres on August 11.