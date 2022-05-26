Bollywood veteran Neetu Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and her son Ranbir Kapoor is all in to promote it. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor recently shared a cute mother-son moment on the red carpet of a Bollywood party. The two arrived at a Bollywood party held on May 25 in stunning ensembles and looked absolutely adorable. As they also stopped for the shutterbugs outside the venue, Ranbir Kapoor promoted his mom's upcoming film in a cute gesture.

Bollywood's one of the most beloved mother-son duos, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor recently turned heads as they walked the red carpet of a Bollywood party in Mumbai. The two stars stunned in glamorous pantsuits at the event and left everyone in awe of their style. Ranbir Kapoor Opted for a black and blue shimmery suit for the event. He accessorised his look with a chain and black goggles. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in a white flared pantsuit, which she paired with a lacy satin top. The actor accessorised her attire with emerald and diamond jewels and carried a green clutch. She completed her look with a pair of transparent heels and left her locks open.

The two walked the red carpet of the star-studded event and stopped at a platform for the paparazzi. As they were leaving to enter the venue, Ranbir Kapoor made a sweet gesture and promoted his mom's upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Watch the video below.

This is not the first time that Neetu Kapoor's family has promoted her upcoming film. Her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt also reshared the movie's trailer and expressed her excitement to watch the film. Alia Bhatt did not attend the party as she is currently busy with the shoot of her first Hollywood film Heart Of Stone.

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming family drama starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. The film will also see Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles. The movie is being helmed by Raj Mehta and is all set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

Image: Varinder Chawla