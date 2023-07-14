Ranbir Kapoor Refused To Pose For A Pack Up Shot For This Sweet Reason

Ranbir Kapoor has played a diverse set of roles in Bollywood. The actor recently went through a self-admittedly jarring experience with the shoot of Animal, saying that it was a very difficult thing to play an ‘alpha’ character. However, his latest move proves that despite playing an action-packed avatar, Ranbir still has a gentle heart.

3 things you need to know

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Animal.

His wife Alia Bhatt is set to appear in Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani.

He recently enjoyed a vacation in Italy.

Avinash Gowariker shares BTS from a shoot with Ranbir

From a shoot with Ranbir Kapoor, Avinash Gowariker shared a set of pictures. In the picture, Ranbir had more or less his iconic look. The star appeared serious and intense in his expression.

(Ranbir Kapoor went home to daughter without finishing his shoot | Image: Twitter)

Gowarikar said in the caption, “No Post Pack Up Shot with Ranbir Kapoor this time, because he immediately wanted to rush home to baby Raha, so sharing a BTS of him looking as sharp as always.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s family time in Italy

Ranbir was recently in Italy with his family. His trip was on the occasion of his mother Neetu Kapoor’s birthday. Others present at the scene were his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and her husband Bharat Sahni.

(Riddhima shared a photo from Neetu's birthday celebration | Image: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)

Riddhima shared pictures from their lunch date. The family could be seen enjoying their time together while sipping Aperol. Neetu Kapoor wore an all-black outfit, while Ranbir sported a casual yet stylish look with a blue shirt, denim, cap, and sunglasses. The caption accompanying the photo read, "Just the three of us building castles in the sky #portofino."